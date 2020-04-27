Mask Task Force donates 4K masks

The Las Vegas Fashion Council’s Mask Task Force has donated about 4,000 masks to hospitals, nonprofits and others.

Heather Shaw, 26, makes medical masks as part of the Mask Task Force, a partnership between the Clark County Medical Society and the Las Vegas Fashion Council, at her Las Vegas home Friday, April 17, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Fashion Council's Mask Task Force has donated about 4,000 face masks to hospitals, hospices, nonprofits and others. (Mask Task Force)

President and CEO of Nathan Adelson Hospice, Karen Rubel, and President and Founder of the Las Vegas Fashion Council, Carrie Carter Cooper in front of Nathan Adelson Hospice. (Mask Task Force)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Mask Task Force donates 4,000 masks

The Las Vegas Fashion Council’s Mask Task Force has donated about 4,000 masks to hospitals, nonprofits and others.

The volunteer group is supporting health care workers, high-risk individuals, volunteers and senior centers by providing face masks to help the fight against COVID-19.

The group recently provided 150 masks to workers at Nathan Adelson Hospice and 50 masks for University Medical Center after receiving a $1,000 donation from IREM 99 Las Vegas, the Institute of Real Estate Management.

Other locations receiving masks are Boulder City Hospital, CCSD food distribution sites, Centennial Hills Hospital, the Clark County Medical Society, Encompass Heath Rehabilitation Hospital of Henderson, Henderson Hospital, HopeLink of Southern Nevada, Marquis Care Plaza Regency Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Perpetual Hospice of Nevada, Silver Star Homecare, Spring Valley Hospital, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, Summerlin Hospital and Share Village.

To help with production and distribution of reusable masks and gowns — or to donate funds, fabric and materials — visit lasvegasfashioncouncil.com/mask-task-force.

— Madelon Hynes

Radio station offers free airtime to businesses

The Highway Radio Network is helping local businesses by offering free advertising airtime. Businesses of all sizes can email a 30-second script and/or general information about their business to Richard Heftel at richard@heftel.com. Ads will be created and placed into the rotation on applicable stations and sites. 99.7 FM The Highway Vibe is the local station for Las Vegas. For more information, visit highwayradio.com.

— Madelon Hynes

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter. Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.