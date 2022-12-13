50°F
Local Las Vegas

Mayor, Carrot Top to break ground at new Ronald McDonald House

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2022 - 9:32 am
 
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas. (Karina Múñiz)
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas. (Karina Múñiz)
Alyson McCarthy, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas, poses for a portr ...
Alyson McCarthy, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas, poses for a portrait at the organization headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman, comedian Carrot Top and others are expected to help break ground Tuesday at a second Ronald McDonald House Charities facility in the valley.

The nonprofit group’s central valley location near O’bannon Drive and Edmond Street will be built in part with a $1 million donation from the Englestad Foundation, according to a news release.

Ronald McDonald House Charities serves families of hospitalized children for extended stays.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.

