Mayor, Carrot Top to break ground at new Ronald McDonald House
Ronald McDonald House Charities serves families of hospitalized children for extended stays.
Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman, comedian Carrot Top and others are expected to help break ground Tuesday at a second Ronald McDonald House Charities facility in the valley.
The nonprofit group’s central valley location near O’bannon Drive and Edmond Street will be built in part with a $1 million donation from the Englestad Foundation, according to a news release.
