Mayor Goodman says media are ‘destroying’ Las Vegas

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said the media is frightening the public and noted Las Vegas is open for business.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers the annual State of the City address on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said Tuesday the media is “destroying” the city.

The media is frightening the public, she said, noting that Las Vegas is open for business.

Speaking during a Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board meeting, she invoked the words of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to make her point.

“In 1933, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt said, ‘There is nothing to fear but fear itself.’ This fear has taken over the world and if you look and talk to doctors, I have yet to see a doctor who espouses the voice of social media and what the media is doing here.”

She said it’s time for everybody to come together and “figure out a way to take every cent that we can afford because I know we’re in a very, very challenging and difficult position here.”

