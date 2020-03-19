McCarran air control tower shut down after possible positive coronavirus test

The air traffic control tower at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas is temporally shut down after an air traffic controller potentially tested positive for COVID-19.

The Federal Aviation Administration closed the tower Wednesday night to ensure it’s a safe work environment for air traffic controllers and technicians, after the presumptive positive test, according to a statement from the FAA.

The Las Vegas Terminal Radar Approach Control is still operating, and the airport remains open, with operations continuing at a reduced rate until the situation is resolved, the statement said.

The air traffic system has multiple backups in place, and the shift in operational control is a regular execution of a well-established contingency plan in place to ensure continued operations, the statement said. Each airport across the country has a similar plan in place that has updated and tested in recent years.

“The safety of our staff and the traveling public is the FAA’s top priority,” spokesman Ian Gregor said in the statement. “Our controllers, inspectors and others with critical safety or security sensitive roles are essential components of our national airspace.”

No information was immediately available on the air traffic controller who tested presumptive positive, or if any others were being tested.

