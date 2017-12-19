McCarran passenger traffic up in November, on track for annual record

Passenger traffic at McCarran International Airport rose in November and the airport continued on a trend toward an annual record, a report issued Tuesday showed.

Air traffic at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

For the month, passenger traffic rose to 3.91 million people, a 1.3 percent increase from 3.86 million people last November.

For 2017, passenger traffic is now 44.67 million people, up 2.2 percent, compared with the 43.73 million seen in 2016.

County aviation director Rosemary Vassiliadis previously said that she believes McCarran is on track to break its annual record of 47.8 million passengers, which was set in 2007.

