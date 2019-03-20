McCarran to conduct fire, rescue drills this week in Las Vegas

A Southwest Airlines jetliner makes its approach to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas in 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Motorists passing by McCarran International Airport this week need not worry if an emergency scene appears to be unfolding.

Clark County fire will conduct aircraft rescue and live burn exercises Wednesday through Friday on a prop aircraft at McCarran, the airport announced Tuesday.

“They’ll be using live flames,” said Christine Crews, airport spokeswoman in a video release. “If you see smoke or flames in the area of the airport, don’t be alarmed, it’s just training.”

The exercises will occur near McCarran’s air cargo operations, which is located east of Terminal 3.

The drill gives firefighters of the specialized airport firefighting unit a chance to test their skills and equipment, in preparation for if a real incident occurs, according to officials.

