McCarran traveler charged with abusing chihuahua at airport

A man was arrested on an animal abuse charge Friday after police said he dragged his chihuahua through McCarran International Airport.

Las Vegas police officers patrol Terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, earlier in October. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

According to court documents, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer responded to a commotion while patrolling the B gates at Terminal 1 in McCarran.

The officer reported she saw a group of people trying to stop a man who was walking quickly through the terminal while dragging a dog behind him on a leash.

The dog, a 7-pound chihuahua named Chase, was on its side and could not stand up until the officer stopped the man, according to his arrest report.

David Updike, 50, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center Friday on one charge of willfully or maliciously torturing, maiming or killing an animal.

Police and airport officials detained Updike at McCarran because he was yelling and causing a disturbance, the report states. Officers from Metro’s anti-cruelty unit arrived at the airport to speak with Updike and take custody of Chase.

Updike, who is hard of hearing told police through an interpreter that he was frustrated because he missed his flight while using the restroom. When he stormed away from the gate, the report states, Chase couldn’t keep up and was dragged by his neck.

According to the arrest report, police also discovered Updike had four active warrants, including one for a previous animal abuse charge. He also had a “leafy green substance suspected to be marijuana” in his bag, which was impounded.

Chase was taken to Desert Inn Animal Hospital for treatment, and is currently in Clark County Animal Control custody.

Updike remains in custody awaiting a bench warrant hearing and felony arraignment on Tuesday.

