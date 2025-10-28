76°F
McMahill to showcase Metro’s new Cybertruck patrol vehicle fleet

In a post to X, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that its new fleet of Tesla Cybertruck vehicles are set to enter service soon. (Metropolitan Police Department)
October 28, 2025 - 1:08 pm
 

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill is set to unveil and discuss the Metropolitan Police Department’s new fleet of Tesla Cybertruck patrol vehicles on Tuesday afternoon.

Metro officials announced the 10-car fleet at its State of the Department address in February. The all-electric vehicles were funded by a donation from Ben Horowitz, co-founder of the Silicon Valley-based Andreessen Horowitz venture capital firm, and his wife Felicia, Metro previously said.

McMahill’s briefing is expected to begin at 2 p.m.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.

