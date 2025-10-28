McMahill to showcase Metro’s new Cybertruck patrol vehicle fleet
The 10-car, all-electric fleet was announced in February and donated to the Metropolitan Police Department by venture capital firm co-founder Ben Horowitz.
Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill is set to unveil and discuss the Metropolitan Police Department’s new fleet of Tesla Cybertruck patrol vehicles on Tuesday afternoon.
Metro officials announced the 10-car fleet at its State of the Department address in February. The all-electric vehicles were funded by a donation from Ben Horowitz, co-founder of the Silicon Valley-based Andreessen Horowitz venture capital firm, and his wife Felicia, Metro previously said.
McMahill’s briefing is expected to begin at 2 p.m.
