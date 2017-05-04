Meadows Bank reports higher quarterly profits

Meadows Bank notched higher profits in the first quarter and grew its loans and deposits, the bank said Thursday, May 4, 2017. Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo

Meadows Bank notched higher profits in the first quarter and grew its loans and deposits.

The Las Vegas-based lender said Thursday that it earned $2.6 million in profit in the three months ending March 31, up 33 percent from the same period last year.

It had a $600 million loan portfolio as of March 31, up 21 percent from a year earlier.

It also had $584.7 million in deposits by the end of March, up 20.6 percent year-over-year.

