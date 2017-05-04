ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Meadows Bank reports higher quarterly profits

By Eli Segall Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2017 - 11:24 am
 

Meadows Bank notched higher profits in the first quarter and grew its loans and deposits.

The Las Vegas-based lender said Thursday that it earned $2.6 million in profit in the three months ending March 31, up 33 percent from the same period last year.

It had a $600 million loan portfolio as of March 31, up 21 percent from a year earlier.

It also had $584.7 million in deposits by the end of March, up 20.6 percent year-over-year.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
