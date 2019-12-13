‘Mechanical issue’ suspected in fatal crash on Las Vegas freeway

The crash was reported just before 11:40 a.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near the Decatur Boulevard exit, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A motorcyclist died after a crash on U.S. Highway 95 near the Decatur Boulevard exit in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Witnesses reported seeing a motorcyclist “experiencing a mechanical issue” Friday morning just before fatally crashing on U.S. Highway 95 in central Las Vegas.

About 11:40 a.m., the motorcyclist — a Las Vegas man in his 40s — tried to pull over on the right shoulder of southbound U.S. 95, near the Decatur Boulevard exit, but instead stalled in one of the middle travel lanes, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. As the bike stopped, a woman driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck slammed on her brakes but still struck the motorcyclist.

The rider was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

Impairment was not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

