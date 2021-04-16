Medical episode suspected in fatal 1-vehicle crash in west Las Vegas

A major west Las Vegas intersection was closed Friday morning as police investigated a fatal car crash that may have been the result of a medical episode.

Las Vegas police inspect a vehicle that crashed into the base of a power transmission line pole at West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021. (RTC Fast Cam)

Las Vegas police officers at the scene of an SUV that crashed into a power line transmission pole at West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas man died after crashing the car he was driving crashed into a large power pole in west Las Vegas Friday morning, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that the 56-year-old motorist was making a left turn onto the eastbound lanes of Flamingo Road from southbound South Durango Drive when his Ford Fiesta smashed into the pole at 7:28 a.m.

A Las Vegas officer witnessed the crash and rendered medical aid. However, the man later died at Southern Hills Hospital.

Police are not sure if the man’s death was due to a medical episode or the crash. His name will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office once next of kin have been notified.

Police closed the intersection for hours as they investigated.

