Meet ‘Knight,’ the newest member of the Las Vegas police K9 unit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2018 - 7:04 pm
 

Hours before the Golden Knights hit the ice against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, a different Knight was greeted with fanfare.

The newest member of the Metropolitan Police Department’s K-9 unit was introduced outside the South Central Area Command near the Strip, and he sported a Golden Knights jersey.

Sitting on the grass next to officer Glenn Obsenares, Knight watched as his new handler tossed him a blue, stuffed shark. Knight jumped and clenched it in his jaws.

The 3-year-old German shepherd started training with Metro in January after the Maloof family, part-owners of the Vegas Golden Knights, approached police Lt. John Henricksen and offered to pay for the dog.

“We’re just happy that we could do something for the community, especially after Oct. 1, and just keep going on the healing process,” Gavin Maloof said Thursday.

Metro selected Knight through California-based Gold Coast K9. He was bred in Slovakia, weighs 93 pounds and cost about $20,000, Metro said.

“We’re honored to have this great new addition to the Metro police department have our name, with Knight,” Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz said. “He represents a lot of what we are on the ice. He’s disciplined, but he knows how to take it up a notch and has the speed and agility.”

Before showing off those abilities, Knight made a quick uniform change into his police harness.

“Now he’s wearing his suit of armor, like a true knight,” Henricksen said.

Knight followed Obsenares’ commands through an obstacle course that included hurdles, a tunnel and high barriers.

Obsenares started as an handler in December, and Knight started his duty three weeks ago.

Recently, Knight tracked down his first suspect during a foot pursuit in the backyard of an abandoned house, Obsenares said.

He praised the dog’s temperament, obedience and patience during their short time together.

“My job is new, his job is new, and we’re trying to figure it out together,” Obsenares said.

