Local Las Vegas

Meet the TSA’s Cutest Canine (but don’t pet her at work)

Dog voted TSA's Cutest Canine of 2023
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2023 - 8:02 am
 
Updated August 30, 2023 - 2:30 pm
Dina, a Transportation Security Administration explosive detection K-9 and the winner of the TS ...
Dina, a Transportation Security Administration explosive detection K-9 and the winner of the TSA’s 2023 cutest canine contest, is congratulated by her handler, Nick, at Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Dina, a 3-year old German shorthaired pointer explosives detection canine at Harry Reid Interna ...
Dina, a 3-year old German shorthaired pointer explosives detection canine at Harry Reid International Airport, is the winner of the Transportation Security Administration’s 2023 Cutest Canine Contest. (Transportation Security Administration)
Dina, a Transportation Security Administration explosive detection K-9 and the winner of the TS ...
Dina, a Transportation Security Administration explosive detection K-9 and the winner of the TSA’s 2023 cutest canine contest, is congratulated by her handler, Nick, at Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Lorie Dankers, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration, speaks during a pr ...
Lorie Dankers, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration, speaks during a press conference to congratulate Dina, an explosive detection K-9, for winning the TSA’s 2023 cutest canine contest at Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. Dina stands with her handler, Nick. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Dina, a Transportation Security Administration explosive detection K-9 and the winner of the TS ...
Dina, a Transportation Security Administration explosive detection K-9 and the winner of the TSA’s 2023 cutest canine contest, and her handler, Nick, attend a press conference at Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Dina, a Transportation Security Administration explosive detection K-9 and the winner of the TS ...
Dina, a Transportation Security Administration explosive detection K-9 and the winner of the TSA’s 2023 cutest canine contest, plays with her handler, Nick, at Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dina, a 3-year old German shorthaired pointer explosives detection canine at Harry Reid International Airport, is the winner of the Transportation Security Administration’s 2023 Cutest Canine Contest.

She and her handler, Nick, were honored at an event Wednesday at the Las Vegas airport.

Dina will be featured on the front cover of TSA’s 2024 canine calendar, which will be released later this year, the agency said in a news release.

The contest was held in recognition of National Dog Day to acknowledge the important role TSA dogs play in protecting the nation’s transportation systems.

Voting was conducted across several social media platforms.

Dina, a passenger screening canine, has worked for the TSA for 15 months. She works alongside her handler, Nick Goyak, at Reid airport, where they provide explosives detection capabilities.

This is the second cutest canine winner in the past three years for Reid International. In August 2021, TSA announced Alona, then a 4-year-old golden retriever and explosive detection canine, was the winner of the 2021 TSA Cutest Canine Contest. Alona and her handler continue their work at Reid.

TSA employs canines like Dina in its security operations nationwide.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

