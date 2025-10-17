‘Meet your newest defender’: Cybertrucks set to enter service soon, Metro says

In a post to X on Friday, Metro announced that its new fleet of Tesla Cybertruck vehicles are set to enter service soon.

The Metropolitan Police Department is going electric.

In a post to X on Friday, Metro announced that its new fleet of Tesla Cybertruck vehicles are set to enter service soon.

The post on social media showed a video of the trucks completing training exercises.

In the announcement Metro said that the new EVs will be “protecting our communities — powered by innovation.”

Metro acquired the high tech trucks with a donation from Ben Horowitz, co-founder of the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, and his wife Felicia, who live in Las Vegas.

⚡️The future has arrived!⚡️ Our LVMPD Cybertrucks are set to enter service soon! We've had them at our emergency vehicle operations course (EVOC), and recently they've received their Metro Police decals. These vehicles are filled with cutting-edge technology and decked out to… pic.twitter.com/fzdiUfVzAr — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 17, 2025

Police said that the new trucks are equipped with “cutting-edge technology” ready to handle everyday emergencies, and calls these vehicles the “next chapter” in its evolution.

No date has been announced for their deployment, only that they will be coming soon.

