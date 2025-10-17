77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

‘Meet your newest defender’: Cybertrucks set to enter service soon, Metro says

In a post to X on Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that its new fleet of Te ...
In a post to X on Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that its new fleet of Tesla Cybertruck vehicles are set to enter service soon. (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
A family argument escalated into gunfire Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, leaving one dead and two injure ...
Las Vegas police: Man killed wife, injured son in shooting after disputes
Work on widening Interstate 15 continues between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Pebble Road Frid ...
I-15 lane, ramp closures expected south of Las Vegas resort corridor
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
4 arrested in Las Vegas human trafficking, money laundering operation
The new parking garage at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 in Las Vegas. ...
$350M Las Vegas Academy renovations rival valley’s biggest projects
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2025 - 2:23 pm
 
Updated October 17, 2025 - 2:25 pm

The Metropolitan Police Department is going electric.

In a post to X on Friday, Metro announced that its new fleet of Tesla Cybertruck vehicles are set to enter service soon.

The post on social media showed a video of the trucks completing training exercises.

In the announcement Metro said that the new EVs will be “protecting our communities — powered by innovation.”

Metro acquired the high tech trucks with a donation from Ben Horowitz, co-founder of the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, and his wife Felicia, who live in Las Vegas.

Police said that the new trucks are equipped with “cutting-edge technology” ready to handle everyday emergencies, and calls these vehicles the “next chapter” in its evolution.

No date has been announced for their deployment, only that they will be coming soon.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES