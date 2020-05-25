72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Memorial Day tradition carries on in Las Vegas amid pandemic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2020 - 12:03 am
 

On a typical Friday before Memorial Day, retired Army Lt. Steve Seiden would have had hundreds of veterans and volunteers helping him plant flags on the gravestones of the fallen.

But this year, it was just Seiden and 10 other members of the Jewish War Veterans Post 64 who planted about 130 miniature U.S. flags at Bunkers’ Eden Vale Memorial Park cemetery in Las Vegas, as they have done for the past 15 years.

“It dresses up the whole cemetery,” Seiden said of the flag planting, adjusting his camo-style face mask while gripping a stockpile of flags with his blue-gloved hands. “This year is very awkward, very difficult. But it’s a tradition, and we’re honoring veterans that deserve it.”

Seiden also is president of the Kline Veterans Fund, a nonprofit that provides financial support to needy veterans.

Typically, this is a busy time for the Jewish War Veterans post, as members usually conduct one of their annual poppy drives to raise money. But like many other events planned around the Memorial Day weekend, it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So were annual flag planting and wreath-laying ceremonies at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City and the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.

Instead, the state Department of Veterans Services on Friday morning posted two videos from the cemeteries on its website, veterans.nv.gov, showing veterans and family members, from World War II to present day, placing flowers and other tokens of respect at the final resting places of veterans.

The videos also feature the placing of a wreath by Gov. Steve Sisolak at the Battle Born Memorial in Carson City and the playing of taps at the end.

“Not even a pandemic will stop us from honoring those who served and sacrificed for our country. While we may be physically separated from each other, sharing the tradition of honoring those who gave their lives for our freedom brings us closer together in spirit,” Sisolak wrote in a statement.

The department plans to release two more videos Monday of each veterans cemetery conducting a brief wreath laying ceremony, accompanied by a moment of silence and the playing of taps.

There are some recurring public Memorial Day events scheduled for Monday, but they have been scaled back.

Former Army Sgt. Roger Henning of American Legion Post 76 said about 300 people attended or participated in the post’s annual ceremony at Lake Sahara South Park last year.

For the 18th annual event this year, at 9:30 a.m., organizers will cut the program from an hour to 15 minutes and limit participation to fewer than 10 people. They will be putting up barriers to separate ceremony participants from bystanders, who will be asked to practice social distancing.

“We downsized dramatically,” Henning said, noting that the color guard will be just four people.

The World War II veteran who started the tradition, Jack Ford, will still place a wreath on the water — a Navy tradition — but other parts of the ceremony, such as the flag posting and flag folding — will be curtailed.

“We had to do it still, though, just so we could remember all the ones that we lost, all the ones who couldn’t come home,” Henning said. “It sort of chokes me up, when you think about the millions of Americans in the wars all the way from Revolutionary through now that have given their life to defend our way of life.”

With many other events canceled, the Las Vegas Cruisin’ Association decided to put on its first socially distant car cruise on the Strip, called Hot Rods for Heroes. About 130 cars are expected for the procession, starting at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Las Vegas Premium Outlets South.

“I know this virus has hurt a lot of people, and Vegas is very patriotic. We should be thankful for the men and women who have served in the military,” Air Force veteran Art Kam said. “It’s about remembering the men and women who died serving the United States of America.”

At Eden Vale cemetery on Friday, 12-year-old Emma Rosenblum, whose bat mitzvah had been scheduled that day before being canceled, decided to volunteer to plant the flags as a way of giving back.

With her was a friend, Jessie Fulton, and Fulton’s grandfather, retired Army Cpl. Howard Greenspon, who shed a tear as he thought about the dozen comrades he lost in the Vietnam War.

Nearby, retired Air Force Lt. Col. Mort Friedlander, one of the founders of the Kline Fund and a fellow member of the Jewish War Veterans post, stopped at the gravestone of a World War II veteran.

He said that despite the increased demand for homeless veterans services amid the pandemic, donations to the organization have gone down. They want to continue to offer services.

“We want to help veterans anyway we can. And today, the Jewish war veterans are standing down for our fallen comrades,” said the 87-year-old, who was recently told by the state Department of Veterans Services that he will be named the June Veteran of the Month.

“… We pay our honor to those who passed before us.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Casinos ready to open doors, tourists ready to return to Las Vegas
Casinos ready to open doors, tourists ready to return to Las Vegas
2
Fire destroys fish warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf
Fire destroys fish warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf
3
Fatal Las Vegas-bound flight too heavy, report says
Fatal Las Vegas-bound flight too heavy, report says
4
Poker players skeptical of four-handed games
Poker players skeptical of four-handed games
5
Vegas gig worker says system ‘doesn’t make sense’
Vegas gig worker says system ‘doesn’t make sense’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Working at home with kids
Educators Jessica Houchins and Christopher Houchins discuss their work life merged with their parenting life during quarantine, at their home in Henderson on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6.5 earthquake in western Nevada - Video
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake damaged U.S. Highway 95, which was closed west of Tonopah near Coaldale, on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Nye County Sheriff's Department)
Southern Nevada Health District discusses contact tracing
Devin Raman, senior disease investigator at SNHD, explains how contact tracing works, noting how local clusters of disease are tracked.
Cowabunga Bay Prepares For Patrons
The management and staff at Cowabunga Bay in hopes of opening soon are implementing coronavirus safety measures to ensure patrons are happy and safe.
Pickleball courts coming to Sunset Park - Video
Clark County officials broke ground Tuesday on a championship pickleball tournament complex at Sunset Park, expected to open by next spring. (Clark County)
Great-grandmother meets great-granddaughter through window
A global pandemic couldn't keep June Watkins from meeting her 1-month-old great-granddaughter, even if it had to be through a window. Christie Jensen, the baby's mother, brought together four generations of women with her mother, DeeDee Jensen, when they brought the baby to meet Watkins for the first time ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday.
Firefighters deliver free pizza to coronavirus testers - VIDEO
The Professional Firefighters of Nevada delivered free pizza and soft drinks to Nevada National Guard members and health care workers who are performing COVID-19 testing at the UNLV School of Medicine. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash - VIDEO
One person died at University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash at West Russell and South Fort Apache roads, Thursday morning, May 7. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 update
Southern Nevada Health District staff conduct a video briefing to provide updates about the public health agency’s COVID-19 response in Clark County.
Greg Zanis, the cross maker, has died - VIDEO
Greg Zanis was the Illinois carpenter who built and erected the 58 simple white crosses in the shadow of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign that turned into a focal point for a city’s grief after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in 2017. He died on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seniors, people with disabilities getting special shopping hour at Costco - VIDEO
Costco will implement new rules Monday that, in addition to requiring face masks, will allow seniors 60 and older to shop from 9-10 a.m. weekdays. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government protest
Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government protest. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis students celebrate senior prom with parade - VIDEO
Desert Oasis High School’s senior prom was supposed to be held Saturday, but it was canceled when schools statewide were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson winery reacts to Sisolak's economic plan - VIDEO
Governor Sisolak's reopening plan is easier said than done for the only winery in Clark County. Grape Expectations is trying to figure out how to open up shop when they are three businesses in one. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Locals rush to reopened tennis courts
Daniel Nunez and Sarah Germain made immediate plans to go to their local tennis court, Darling Tennis Center, when they received an email that the facility would open on May 1.
Allegiant Air employees deliver snacks and drinks to food pantry - VIDEO
Allegiant Air donated food items to the Vegas Community Pantry in Las Vegas. The snack and drinks are commissary items that Allegiant planned to serve to passengers who were flying to Las Vegas for March Madness. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Health care workers protest over unsafe working conditions - VIDEO
Healthcare workers from Service Employees International Union (SEIU) gather at Southern Hills Hospital to protest unsafe working conditions at Las Vegas HCA-affiliated hospitals and demand that OSHA intervene. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 Q&A - VIDEO
You had questions, and we've got the answers! Renee Summerour sits down with Dr. Brian Labus, epidemiologist with the UNLV School of Public Health and member of the governor's medical advisory team, and RJ health reporter Mary Hynes to answer viewer questions regarding the coronavirus spread in Nevada. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal) THIS WEEK WE COVERED A LOT OF TOPICS: 1. POSTPONED MEDICAL/DENTAL PROCEDURES 2. GOV. SISOLASK ANNOUNCES TO EXTEND STAY-AT-HOME ORDER 3. THIS THE STAY AT HOME ORDER PART OF THE "ROAD TO RECOVERY PLAN"? 4. WILL THERE BE A MASK REQUIREMENT STATEWIDE? 5. DOES WEATHER PLAN A ROLE IN THE SPREAD OF COVID-19? 6. WHERE IS NEVADA THIS WEEK ON ANTIBODY TESTING? 7. MYTH: AIR CONDITIONER CAN CAUSE CORONAVIRUS 8. IS IT SAFE TO GO BACK OUTSIDE? BEACHES? HIKING? ETC?
Fire at strip mall in east Las Vegas - VIDEO
Firefighters battle a blaze at Nellis Plaza at 1000 N. Nellis Blvd. in east Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Hall marks Israeli Independence Day - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Hall’s lights turned blue and white Tuesday night to mark Israel’s 72nd Independence Day. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lines move quickly through CCSD food distribution sites - VIDEO
Individuals pick up packaged meals from Clark County School District food distribution sites on Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020: Basic Academy of International Studies in Henderson and Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mobile dance party to spread encouragement during coronavirus pandemic - VIDEO
The Clark County Parks and Recreation Department outfitted a van with speakers and a DJ to to blast music through local neighborhoods for a socially distant dance party and passed out kits with school supplies, books and hygiene items. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marriage License Bureau reopens after coronavirus closure - VIDEO
The Clark County Marriage License Bureau at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas reopens Monday, April 24, 2020. The bureau closed March 17 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sunrise Hospital releases man who recovered from coronavirus - VIDEO
Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center celebrated a milestone on Saturday, April 25 — the discharge to date of more than 50 COVID-19 patients. Employees marked the occasion by clapping and cheering as patient David Reifer was pushed down a hallway and out of the Las Vegas hospital in a wheelchair. (Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center)
Protest promotes recall of Gov. Steve Sisolak - VIDEO
A group known as Fight for Nevada and its supporters gathered outside of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building to protest and promote the recall of Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pair Create Nevada Light Display
David and Mason Koch designed and erected a solar light display atop Black Mountain of a Nevada outline with heart inside for community strength during the novel coronavirus pandemic. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neighborhood rallies behind grad amid the coronavirus lockdown
Riley Lynn Thacker's mom put a sign in their yard to congratulate her daughter completing her senior year and neighbors followed suit. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Homicide briefing
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorists happy to see decreased gas prices in Las Vegas - VIDEO
With demand for crude oil continuing to dip due to the stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic, the price of gasoline at the retail level has fallen along with it. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Costco gasoline at $1.89 a gallon - VIDEO
People fill up their vehicles at Costco off of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More