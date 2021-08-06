Memorial service honors trooper Micah May — WATCH LIVE

A memorial service is being held Friday morning for Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May, who was killed last week during a law enforcement pursuit.

Members of the Nevada Department of Public Safety Honor Guard load the casket of Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May at Palm Mortuary downtown in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Joanna May, wife of fallen Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May, is escorted by May's Sgt. Sgt. D. VanEllen before the funeral procession at Palm Mortuary downtown in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Law enforcement personnel head to their vehicles for the funeral procession for Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May at Palm Mortuary downtown in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Joanna May, wife of fallen Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May hugs a member of the Nevada Department of Public Safety Honor Guard before the funeral procession at Palm Mortuary downtown in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. D. VanEllen, facing, who was trooper Micah May's sergeant, hugs Col. Anne Carpenter before the funeral procession May at Palm Mortuary downtown in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The processional for Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May makes its way down the Strip on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Planet Hollywood shows their support as the processional for Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May making its way down the Strip on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bystanders on a pedestrian bridge near the Cosmopolitan watch the processional for Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May makes its way down the Strip on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The processional for Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May makes its way down the Strip on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bystanders walk on a pedestrian bridge near the Cosmopolitan as officer below watch the processional for Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May making its way down the Strip on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An armored vehicle flies American flags within the processional for Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May making its way down the Strip on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The processional for Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May makes its way down the Strip on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The processional for Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May makes its way down the Strip on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Trooper Micah May (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The 46-year-old father of two and 13-year veteran of the Highway Patrol died two days after he was struck by a stolen car on July 27 during a pursuit on Interstate 15. He was attempting to deploy “stop sticks” intended to puncture the stolen vehicle’s tires near Sahara Avenue, the Highway Patrol has said.

A procession escorting May’s body from the Palm Mortuary at 1325 N. Main St. began at 9:30 a.m. Friday. The memorial service started shortly 11 a.m. at Henderson’s Central Church, located at 1001 New Beginnings Drive.

Following the memorial service, a procession will lead to a public graveside service at Palm Mortuary Eastern, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., the Highway Patrol said. Road closures will be in effect for the procession, which will go from Russell Road to U.S. Highway 95, the 215 Beltway and Eastern Avenue.

May’s wife and colleagues who spoke at a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening said he was a funny, loyal man who never had a bad word to say about anyone.

According to an obituary for May, the trooper grew up in the small Massachusetts town of Greenfield, where he loved the cold and sledding. In 2008, he “followed his dream of becoming law enforcement” and tested for the Highway Patrol, the obituary said.

He met Joanna at Tropicana Avenue and U.S. Highway 95, “where he may or may not have pulled her over for speeding,” the obituary said. The couple had two young children, Raylan and Melody.

After May was hit on July 27, a Metropolitan Police Department helicopter flew him to University Medical Center in critical condition. His wife said Tuesday that he saved four lives after his death through organ donation.

Before the pursuit, a 911 caller told police a man had flashed a foot-long knife at him, stolen his car and driven over his foot at a construction site near Sunset Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, police said.

The carjacker was identified as 60-year-old Douglas Claiborne.

Claiborne led Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit while driving erratically on and off the freeway, avoiding six sets of stop sticks that had been deployed to slow him down, Las Vegas police have said.

As May was putting out the seventh set of stop sticks, Claiborne drove around them and hit May with the stolen car. He continued to drive for about a mile with May lodged in the vehicle’s windshield, police said.

Troopers stopped Claiborne by ramming his vehicle, and police shot and killed him when he tried to grab May’s gun, Las Vegas police have said.

Data maintained by the FBI shows that May was the second Nevada trooper to die in the line of duty in nearly three decades. He was the 12th Nevada trooper to die in the line of duty in recorded history.

May is survived by his wife and their two children; his parents, Edwin and Katherine; and his brothers, Seth and Paul, according to his obituary.

