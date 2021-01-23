Memorial unveiled for 5 bicyclists killed in December crash

Las Vegas bicyclists on Saturday morning unveiled a memorial for the five bicyclists killed in December in a crash on U.S. Highway 95.

A memorial to five bicyclists killed in December is unveiled Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees listen to inspirational words spoken by Pat Treichel with Ghost Bikes during a vigil honoring the lives of five Las Vegas cyclists who lost their lives in a recent fatal accident being held at Las Vegas Cyclery on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. The event was organized by Ghost Bikes, Save Red Rock and supported by other organizations as well. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas bicyclists on Saturday morning unveiled a memorial for the five bicyclists killed in December in a crash on U.S. Highway 95.

The memorial is the latest from Ghost Bikes Las Vegas, a nonprofit which installs painted white bicycles at the site of deadly crashes. Numerous bicycling organizations gathered at the Las Vegas Ball Park in Summerlin, at 1650 S. Pavillion Center Drive, where the memorial will remain for a few weeks until it is temporarily moved to Henderson, said Pat Treichel, one of the founders of Ghost Bikes Las Vegas.

Treichel said the organization is also planning to place five separate bicycles at the site of the crash on U.S. 95, near Searchlight.

The group is still looking for a permanent place to keep the memorial that was unveiled Saturday, but they hope the visible locations will keep their friends in the public’s mind, Treichel said.

“What we’ve found is it really is a healing process for the families, although there’s always been one family,” he said. “To see an outpouring of the community to come out and show their support, where they don’t feel that they’re alone.”

The bicyclists killed in the Dec. 10 crash were Erin Michelle Ray, 39, Gerrard Suarez Nieva, 41, Michael Todd Murray, 57, Aksoy Ahmet, 48, and Tom Trauger, 57. They were killed when 45-year-old Jordan Barson, who was driving a box truck, crashed into the group and pinned them against an SUV that was acting as their safety vehicle, police said.

Barson, who faces numerous DUI charges, had more than nine times the amount of methamphetamine in his system needed to be legally considered impaired at the time of the crash, according to police and court reports.

The Las Vegas Cyclist Memorial Fund, which is run by organizations including Ghost Bikes Las Vegas, Breakaway Cycling, Save Red Rock and the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition, has raised more than $260,000 for the families of those killed and injured in the crash, according to its website.

The group has also been behind a public safety campaign to inform people that Nevada law requires drivers to stay three feet from bicyclists and to change lanes to avoid them when possible.

Michael Anderson, one of the group of about 20 bicyclists on Dec. 10 who were riding with the five killed, said he’s thrown himself into advocacy work with the Southern Nevada Bicyclist Coalition since the crash.

Anderson has said he expects Saturday’s memorial to be emotional, but he planned to be there on his bicycle to honor his friends.

“We continue to ride as a group and we continue to think of our loved ones,” he said. “And we just keep going.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.