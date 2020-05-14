Mental health experts to answer questions on coping with COVID-19

The Southern Nevada chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday on “Mental Health and the New World.”

The meeting, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., will feature local experts discussing “changes with the mental health needs that have arisen due to COVID-19, how to cope during these times and how we can emerge from this pandemic together.”

Members of the public can participate in the free event, which will be conducted via Zoom and Facebook Live, by registering at https://namisouthernnevada.org to gain access to log-in information and to pre-submit questions. The public also can submit questions live.

Panelists include:

— Gwynneth Smith, Clark County chief deputy district attorney-Juvenile Division, Child Welfare

— Rev. Bryan Ostaszewski, senior chaplain, also volunteer for the Nevada Coalition of Suicide Prevention

— Andy DiPalma, Metropolitan police officer, Crisis Intervention Team

— Brian Potts, licensed clinical psychologist, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare, local recovery coordinator

— Sheldon Jacobs, licensed marriage and family therapist, Clark County Department of Family Services/Nevada State Board of Examiners

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.