Metro: CCSD bus driver at-fault for crash that killed Haylee Ryan

The 75-year-old driver of a Clark County school bus was found to be at fault for a collision last week that killed a 12-year-old girl riding her bike in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, according to a police report.

A memorial to Haylee Ryan, 12, who was hit by a bus while riding a bicycle near West Tropical Parkway, west of North Emerald Eagle Street, is seen Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 75-year-old driver of a Clark County school bus was found to be at fault for a collision last week that killed a 12-year-old girl riding her bike in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, according to a police report obtained Monday.

The girl, who was identified last week as Haylee Ryan, was heading westbound on Tropical Parkway near North Emerald Eagle Street at about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 6 when she was struck by a 2019 Thomas Built school bus traveling in the same direction, the Metropolitan Police Department said in traffic crash report.

Ryan was attempting pass a vehicle parked in the westbound bike lane when the front right corner of the bus struck the left handlebar of Ryan’s bike, causing her to collide with the SUV parked in the bike lane, police wrote. The bus ran over Ryan and continued another 121 feet until coming to a stop, according to the report.

Both vehicles remained at the scene, police said. The bus sustained minor damage to the front right bumper and was towed by a Clark County School District transport vehicle, according to the report.

The report states the girl identified as Ryan suffered “serious injuries to her pelvis and lower extremities,” and was transported to the University Medical Center’s trauma unit by ambulance and died the next day, police later said.

A Metro spokesperson wasn’t immediately available to comment on whether the driver has since been cited.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.