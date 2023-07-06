Metro K-9 Kimura dies, survived 2020 stabbing attack

Kimura died Tuesday after a medical emergency at Metropolitan Police Department’s K9 Operations Center. He was 6 years old.

Kimura is reunited with his partner, Officer Bachman, on Wednesday. (LVMPD)

A dog that survived a 2020 stabbing attack died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency.

Kimura, a 6-year-old Dutch Shepherd, died at the Metropolitan Police Department’s K9 Operations Center. The dog survived an attack in April 2020 after being stabbed several times by a suspect.

The dog joined Metro in June 2019 and apprehended “countless suspects” during his time with the department, police said in a release. He also was awarded a Purple Heart for risking his life to protect police officers.

In March, Kimura won the “Tough Dog” award at the Las Vegas Police K9 Trials, which is given to the dog that is regarded as the toughest and most aggressive in the competition.

“His loss will be deeply felt by his handler and his family, LVMPD K-9 Section, LVMPD SWAT, Major Violators teams, and the citizens he served each day,” the release stated.

