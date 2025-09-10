Metro: Las Vegas man, 81, dies from injuries after crash

An 81-year-old Las Vegas resident died last month from injuries that stemmed from a July crash, the Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday.

Police were notified Sept. 3 that Raymond Beranek, 81, died Aug. 10, according to a press release. The statement did not list a cause or manner of death, but Beranek’s death occurred outside of the state’s 30-day reporting window and would not be counted as a traffic-related fatality, police said.

The crash involving Beranek occurred the morning of July 9 in the area of West Sunset Road west of Dean Martin Drive, police said.

Police said a 2014 Ram 1500 pickup truck was stopped at a marked stop sign eastbound on Sunset while behind a 2017 Porsche Macan at the intersection of Dean Martin, according to the release. A 2012 Lincoln MKS driven by Beranek was traveling behind the Ram, failed to stop, and collided with the rear of the truck, police said. The Ram was pushed forward into the rear of the Porsche.

Emergency responders transported Beranek along with a passenger of the Ram to an area hospital for their injuries. The matter remains under investigation, police said.

