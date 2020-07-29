Metro lieutenant who oversaw fallen officers’ fund dies

For more than 16 years, Erik Lloyd worked to help fellow Clark County police officers hurt or killed in the line of duty.

This March 31, 2019, file photo shows Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Erik Lloyd in Sunset Park. (Cristian De la Rosa / El Tiempo, File)

A fundraising page for Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Erik Lloyd is posted to the website of Police Wives of Southern Nevada. Lloyd died, Wednesday July 29, 2020, at University Medical Center in Las Vegas after contracting the coronavirus. (Police Wives of Southern Nevada)

On Wednesday, after contracting the coronavirus, Lloyd, who has served with the Metropolitan Police Department for nearly 30 years, died at University Medical Center.

“Everyone knows Erik as the man that shows up when tragedy strikes, whether it’s injury or a death,” Will Huddler, chairman of the Las Vegas Police Managers and Supervisors Association, said before learning of Lloyd’s death. “And now, it’s just this awkward feeling for the agency and all of us that Erik is the one who needs help. He’s always been there to help us.”

Nevada Assemblyman Tom Roberts shared news about Lloyd on Facebook.

“RIP Erik. God bless you and your family,” Roberts wrote. “Honor to know you and work with you all these years. You’ll be missed by so many.”

Lloyd’s wife, Minddie, the judicial executive assistant to District Judge William Kephart, also contracted the virus and has since been released from the hospital, according to recent Facebook posts. Along with organizing the judge’s department, Minddie Lloyd has run for public office herself. In 2016, she campaigned for a seat on the Nevada assembly, and in 2018, she ran for Clark County clerk.

Fundraiser started

At least one group, Police Wives of Southern Nevada, launched a fundraiser to support the couple and help pay for Erik Lloyd’s extended hospitalization.

“All funds raised will be provided to the family for needs that continue to arise,” the group’s website stated.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson learned of Lloyd’s death Wednesday.

“It’s a sad day for the Metro family, and the entire Las Vegas community as Erik was a superb police officer, and a gentleman,” Wolfson said. “And in all of my dealings with him he was the epitome of professionalism. He cared so much about his work, and he will be greatly missed.”

As president of the Injured Police Officers Fund since January 2004, Erik Lloyd helped run fundraising efforts for wounded cops and their families, most recently organizing a “Shay Day” for 29-year-old Shay Mikalonis, who was shot June 1 as police took people into custody at the conclusion of a Black Lives Matter Protest on the Las Vegas Strip.

“I don’t know too many people who could do that for that long,” Huddler said. “But there’s never been any desire to look elsewhere. He puts forth genuine care for the men and women he works with, plus he’s good at what he does.”

The results of Lloyd’s efforts for wounded and fallen officers are likely to resonate far into the future.

“There will be more officers injured, and the groundwork that Erik has laid, they’re going to benefit from,” Huddler said. “They’ll have no idea. But we’ll know it’s because the work Erik has put in. He’s just a special guy.”

Supervises deadly force exams

Lloyd also serves as the lieutenant over deadly force examinations, leading investigations when someone dies in police custody.

“He’s the right person for the job because he has to be able to represent the community’s interest and still do that in a way where the officers understand that his intent is to get it right,” Huddler said. “There isn’t anyone who wants police accountability more than police officers. The great thing about Erik is he never takes it personal. He’s just very objective about his work, and he’s very fact based, and it’s refreshing.”

Huddler said he’s known Lloyd for 18 years, and “I’ve always looked up to him,” recalling how Lloyd guided him through preparing to test for a promotion. “First and foremost, he is a family man. He loves his family,” Huddler said. “But a close second to that is he loves his community. He truly does represent the best of us. He’s a consummate professional. And I’ve never met a person that doesn’t respect him.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.