Metro makes arrest in slaying linked to child’s birthday party

Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that stemmed from an argument during a child’s birthday party.

Mose Bennett (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Metro detectives on Wednesday arrested 23-year-old Mose Bennett in the shooting that killed 28-year-old Tony Munns.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 1300 block of Kari Lee Court, near the intersection of Charleston and Rainbow boulevards, after several calls about gunshots about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said violence followed a verbal confrontation.

Munns was found near an apartment stairwell with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead, police said.

Bennett was booked at the Clark County Detention Center where he is being held without bail on charges of open murder and possession of a stolen firearm, police said in the release.

