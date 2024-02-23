62°F
Metro motorcycle officer injured in 3-vehicle crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2024 - 5:21 pm
 
Updated February 22, 2024 - 5:39 pm
Las Vegas Review-Journal
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Metropolitan Police Department motorcycle officer has been injured in a southeast valley crash.

The incident about 4:55 p.m. Thursday included three vehicles at East Warm Springs and South Pecos Road.

The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to a Metro email. No information about other motorists was provided.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area as police investigate.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

