Metro motorcycle officer injured in 3-vehicle crash

A Metropolitan Police Department motorcycle officer has been injured in a southeast valley crash.

The incident about 4:55 p.m. Thursday included three vehicles at East Warm Springs and South Pecos Road.

The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to a Metro email. No information about other motorists was provided.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area as police investigate.

