Metro motorcycle officer injured in 3-vehicle crash
The incident about 4:55 p.m. Thursday included three vehicles at East Warm Springs and South Pecos Road.
A Metropolitan Police Department motorcycle officer has been injured in a southeast valley crash.
The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to a Metro email. No information about other motorists was provided.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area as police investigate.
