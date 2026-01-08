Metro offers glimpse of new drone command center in Las Vegas

The unveiling served as a latest step for the department as it continues to beef up its unmanned aerial vehicle policing operations.

A photo of a Metropolitan Police officer operating a drone shows on the screen during a briefing about the department’s use of drones on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department officials on Wednesday offered a look at Metro’s new Drone Operations Center in Las Vegas.

The unveiling served as a latest step for the department as it continues to beef up its unmanned aerial vehicle policing operations.

The operations center is housed at Metro’s headquarters on Martin Luther King Boulevard. In September, the department announced a continued roll-out of its drone program, which was made public in 2024.

Since October of 2024, the department’s officers have been using drones, which some officers store in their vehicles, to help assist in locating suspects.

