Metro officer injured in 3-car crash near downtown Las Vegas

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2017 - 2:15 pm
 

A Las Vegas police officer was hospitalized Tuesday after a three-car crash in the central valley.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Maryland Parkway just before 1:20 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

A Metro patrol car was one of the three cars involved in the accident. The officer was taken to University Medical Center and was expected to survive. No additional details on the officer’s injuries were immediately available.

Lanes were restricted on Ogden as police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

