Metro officer injured in 3-car crash near downtown Las Vegas

A Las Vegas police officer was hospitalized Tuesday after a three-car crash in the central valley.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a three-vehicle collision involving a Metropolitan Police Department car at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Maryland Parkway Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The scene of a three-vehicle collision involving a Las Vegas police car at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Maryland Parkway Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a three-vehicle collision involving a Metropolitan Police Department car at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Maryland Parkway Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a three-vehicle collision involving a Metropolitan Police Department car at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Maryland Parkway Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a three-vehicle collision involving a Metropolitan Police Department car at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Maryland Parkway Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a three-vehicle collision involving a Metropolitan Police Department car at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Maryland Parkway Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The scene of a three-vehicle collision involving a Las Vegas police car at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Maryland Parkway Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

A Las Vegas police officer was hospitalized Tuesday after a three-car crash in the central valley.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Maryland Parkway just before 1:20 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

A Metro patrol car was one of the three cars involved in the accident. The officer was taken to University Medical Center and was expected to survive. No additional details on the officer’s injuries were immediately available.

Lanes were restricted on Ogden as police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

Ogden Avenue and Maryland Parkway, las vegas, nv