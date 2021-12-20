47°F
Metro officer suffers ‘serious injury’ in weekend crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2021 - 4:05 pm
 
A Las Vegas police officer suffered a “serious injury” in an overnight crash, the Metropolitan Police Department traffic bureau said on social media Sunday. No location or time was available. (Metropolitan Police Department via Twitter)

A Las Vegas police officer suffered a “serious injury” in an overnight crash, the Metropolitan Police Department traffic bureau said on social media Sunday.

A three-vehicle crash was caused by a vehicle stalled in the traffic lane, the department said in a tweet. Photos posted by the department showed debris scattered around the highway next to what appeared to be a police motorcycle and two other vehicles.

The officer “is alert and aware of his surroundings,” the post said.

It was unclear where exactly the crash occurred or if others were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

