Metro officer, woman hurt after western Las Vegas crash

A Las Vegas officer and a woman were hospitalized with minor injuries after a crash Saturday night in the west valley.

About 8:45 p.m., a Metro patrol vehicle and a citizen’s vehicle collided at Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas said. An officer and the woman driving the other car were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police on Saturday night did not believe either driver was impaired.

The intersection will be closed for several hours, Beas said about 10 p.m. Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

