Metro reports 45th traffic-related fatality in jurisdiction for ’24

A man was killed Sunday night after crashing into a concrete jersey barrier in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 10:10 p.m. at the intersection of South Buffalo Drive and West Tropicana Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A 2002 Honda Accord was southbound on Buffalo approaching Tropicana, which had a red traffic signal and was set up as a “T” intersection. The driver, a 53-year-old Las Vegas man, failed to stop for the red stop signal and crashed into the barrier.

The driver was taken to the Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center’s Trauma Unit, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The death marked the 45th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2024. The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

