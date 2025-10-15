Metro still investigating fatal crash involving CCSD school bus

A memorial to Haylee Ryan, 12, who was hit by a bus while riding a bicycle near West Tropical Parkway, west of North Emerald Eagle Street, is seen Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department investigators continue to probe a fatal crash that involved a Clark County School District bus driver and left a 12-year-old girl dead, the department said Wednesday.

Haylee Ryan died Oct. 7, a day after she was struck by a 2019 Thomas Built school bus while riding her bike in the area of Tropical Parkway and North Emerald Eagle Street, the Clark County coroner’s office since confirmed.

In a crash report released Monday, police said the driver, identified in an earlier Metro press release as Lorcesa Lewis, 75, was at fault and that she “did not give roadway space,” for Ryan. The front-passenger side of the bus struck Ryan as she passed an SUV parked in the westbound bike lane on Tropical Parkway.

On Wednesday, Metro released a statement explaining the process for when authorities can issue a citation for an at-fault motorist, and said no citations or arrests have been made.

“When a fatal accident occurs, a standardized State of Nevada document is produced indicating a possible at-fault vehicle based on preliminary collision information known at that time,” the statement said. “However, oftentimes information is learned in the days and weeks after the collision occurs through witness statements, surveillance video, or other investigative steps that would lead to an at-fault driver being cited or arrested for the collision.”

A CCSD spokesperson said this week that Lewis remained employed at the district but had been reassigned to “other duties that do not involve transporting children.” Other details about Lewis’ new assignment were not provided.

Ryan was run over by the bus, which continued another 121 feet until coming to a stop, according to Metro. Lewis and the driver of the SUV Ryan was attempting to pass remained at the scene, police said.

A GoFundMe digital fundraiser to cover funeral expenses and benefit the Ryan family has raised more than $80,000 as of Wednesday. The Ryan family is hosting a celebration of life at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Canyon Ridge Christian Church and is open to the public, according to GoFundMe organizer Leah Churchill.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.