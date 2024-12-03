Metro to release details in shooting with man who ran from officers

Assistant Sheriff Yasenia Yatomi is scheduled to give a press conference at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Metro’s headquarters.

Police will share details about a shooting by a Metropolitan Police Department officer on Friday, after which the suspect fled the scene.

Officers located a vehicle that matched the description of one involved in a violent felony crime Friday night.

As police pursued the suspect who was driving the vehicle, the vehicle was wrecked and the suspect fled, firing at officers.

Officer Marcos Gomez returned fire at the suspect, Jaime Mendoza, 54, during a foot pursuit that followed.

Mendoza was located and taken into custody on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estellelilym on X and @estelleatkinson.bsky.social on Bluesky.