Metro Volunteer Program is Las Vegas citizen of the month

About 20 members of the Metro Volunteer Program accept the citizen of the month award Sept. 5 at Las Vegas City Hall. (Jacob Lasky/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

September’s Las Vegas citizen of the month award went to band of volunteers for their efforts to keep the city safe.

The City Council recognized the Metro Volunteer Program during its meeting Sept. 5. About 20 volunteers showed up at council chambers in City Hall to accept.

The volunteers assist the Metropolitan Police Department, providing extra eyes and ears around the Strip and at McCarran International Airport. The group’s specialty response traffic team helps Metro officers at the scenes of fatal crashes.

“The volunteers really don’t get the recognition they deserve; they work really hard,” Volunteer Program coordinator Sharon Harding said. “They do everything they can to help the officers because they understand what a difficult job they have.”

The volunteers are collectively honored this month via a digital sign at Clark Avenue and Fourth Street and a metal sign on Main Street. Council members have taken turns choosing citizen of the month recipients since the 1990s. Ward 4 Councilman Stavros Anthony — a former Metro police captain — chose this month’s honorees.

“These citizens are everyday people, but they’re doing extraordinary things,” Anthony said.

Mary Young, 75, a recent retiree and volunteer who has been with the program for over a year and a half, said she enjoys the camaraderie.

“I just enjoy the participation, the involvement, meeting citizens and the people I work with,” Young said. “This is my gift back to the community.”

Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank also praised the group at the meeting.

The Metro Volunteer Program formed in 1996 and has grown to about 500 participants. Besides acting as watchdogs, the volunteers participate in safety and educational events at schools, report handicap-parking violations and help Three Square food bank distribute food.

Last year, the volunteers collectively donated 168,800 hours of service, Harding said.

“My job is a pleasure because I work with people that really want to be there,” she said.

