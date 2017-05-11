Metropolitan Police Department officers to be honored at dinner in Washington

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police officer who has fired his gun on the job four separate times will be recognized at a national awards ceremony Friday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers Sam Solorio and Dave Corbin will receive honorable mention award at the annual Top Cops Awards dinner in Washington, D.C., for their work in an officer-involved shooting last year.

Solorio shot and injured a man during the event. Before that event, he killed one person and injured two others, all in separate incidents.

The awards are held by the National Association of Police Organizations.

