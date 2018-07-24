Metro’s fatal detail investigating central Las Vegas hit-and-run

Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred Tuesday morning in the central valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash took place around 12:30 a.m. at Sycamore and Main streets when a man was trying to cross and was struck by a two-door sedan, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. The sedan, possibly a 1990s Honda Civic, was seen leaving the area immediately after the crash.

Gordon said the man was taken to a hospital where he was in critical condition as of 4 a.m.

Main Street and Sycamore Street Las Vegas, Nevada