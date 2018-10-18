Metro’s fatal detail investigating crash in south Las Vegas

One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday morning after a high-speed crash in the south valley.

About 12:30 a.m. a Ford Mustang speeding eastbound on Robindale Road lost control at Rancho Destino Road, near Warm Springs Road and Gilespie Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Sims said.

The Mustang left the roadway and crashed into landscaping and several parked vehicles, Sims said. Metro’s fatal crash detail is investigating due to the extent of the driver’s injuries.

