Local Las Vegas

Minibike-riding teen’s death appears to be accident, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2023 - 3:07 pm
 
A box soliciting Handwritten notes and donations can be placed in a box atop a memorial table o ...
A box soliciting handwritten notes and donations sits atop a memorial table of items from Angel Naranjo during a food and drink fundraiser for the family at the Equipo Academy on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas police said Monday that the death of a 16-year-old boy who struck a cable while riding his minibike in northeast Las Vegas appeared to be accidental.

Angel Naranjo died on July 30 while riding his minibike on a bike path along the Las Vegas Wash near Pecos Road and East Lake Mead Boulevard.

“Angel’s minibike went over the cable, and it appears it then snapped up and struck him in the neck,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Monday. “The preliminary investigation points to this being a tragic and unfortunate accident.”

Metro also said the cable had not been strung across the pathway.

“Based on witness interviews and evidence at the scene, a cable was tied to a fence post on the pathway where Angel was riding his minibike,” the statement said. “That cable was slack and resting on the ground. It was not strung taut across the pathway.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

