Minivan hits utility pole in Las Vegas, rolls into flood channel

A man was hospitalized Friday after driving his minivan into a utility pole and then rolling into a flood channel in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Shortly after 11:15 a.m., a minivan struck a utility pole and fence near University Avenue and Live Oak Drive, north of East Harmon Avenue. Police said the impact toppled the utility pole and down its wires, then struck an embankment and rolled into the flood channel,

The driver was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries to his legs, police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

Utility crews from Clark County were called to the scene to repair the damaged light pole and fence.

It was not immediately clear why the driver left the roadway.

