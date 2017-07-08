ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Minneapolis-bound plane lands in Las Vegas due to generator issue

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2017 - 4:37 pm
 

A plane experiencing generator problems Saturday was diverted to Las Vegas for landing, McCarran International Airport spokesman Michael Oram said.

Delta Flight 1728 from San Diego to Minneapolis burned the remainder of its fuel before landing in Las Vegas at about 4:15 p.m., Oram said.

In all, 165 people, including crew, were on board, Oram said.

Personnel will investigate the cause of the generator issue now that the plane has landed safely, he said.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

