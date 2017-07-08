Minneapolis-bound plane lands in Las Vegas due to generator issue

Delta Flight 1728 from San Diego to Minneapolis burned the remainder of its fuel before landing safely in Las Vegas at about 4:15 p.m., McCarran International Aiport spokesman Michael Oram said.

McCarran International Airport (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A plane experiencing generator problems Saturday was diverted to Las Vegas for landing, McCarran International Airport spokesman Michael Oram said.

In all, 165 people, including crew, were on board, Oram said.

Personnel will investigate the cause of the generator issue now that the plane has landed safely, he said.

