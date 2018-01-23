Minor trash fire put out at Westgate in Las Vegas

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Westgate early Tuesday morning.

Westgate, 3000 Paradise Road. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The fire was called in just before 5 a.m. to the hotel-casino at 3000 Paradise Road. When firefighters arrived they found “smoldering trash” in a kitchen, according to Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Buchanan.

Buchanan said at 5:30 a.m. only one engine remained at the scene. No injuries were reported.

