Minor trash fire put out at Westgate in Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2018 - 6:26 am
 

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Westgate early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in just before 5 a.m. to the hotel-casino at 3000 Paradise Road. When firefighters arrived they found “smoldering trash” in a kitchen, according to Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Buchanan.

Buchanan said at 5:30 a.m. only one engine remained at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

