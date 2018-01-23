Minor trash fire put out at Westgate in Las Vegas

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Westgate early Tuesday morning.
The fire was called in just before 5 a.m. to the hotel-casino at 3000 Paradise Road. When firefighters arrived they found “smoldering trash” in a kitchen, according to Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Buchanan.
Buchanan said at 5:30 a.m. only one engine remained at the scene. No injuries were reported.
3000 Paradise Road, las vegas, nv