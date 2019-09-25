Miracle Flights, beneficiary get together for Las Vegas adventure

Michael Perrino, 16, will share his story Thursday night at Swings for Wings, Miracle Flights’ annual fundraiser at Topgolf Las Vegas.

A charitable organization based in Las Vegas and a longtime beneficiary got together for the first time Tuesday.

Miracle Flights, which provides free plane tickets to help children reach specialized medical care far from home, greeted Michael Perrino, 16, and his family at McCarran International Airport. The Perrinos live in Mashpee, Massachusetts, about 65 miles south of Boston.

Born without arms or knees as a result of TAR syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, Michael has received Miracle Flights every six months for the past 10 years. But this was the first time Michael met with the flight team in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, Michael will spend a few hours with Rob Mendez, this year’s ESPY recipient of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Mendez, born without arms or legs, is a head coach of a junior varsity high school football team in California.

Michael will share his story Thursday night at Swings for Wings, Miracle Flights’ annual fundraiser at Topgolf Las Vegas.

