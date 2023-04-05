50°F
Local Las Vegas

Missing 11-year-old girl found safe

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2023 - 9:48 am
 
Aaliyah Allen-Murdock, 11, who was reported missing, has been found, the Metropolitan Police De ...
Aaliyah Allen-Murdock, 11, who was reported missing, has been found, the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Metropolitan Police Department)

An 11-year-old Las Vegas girl missing since Friday night and feared to be suffering from severe emotional distress was located unharmed Wednesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The department’s Missing Persons Detail put out a plea for assistance Saturday in finding Aaliyah Allen-Murdock, who was last seen at 10 p.m. Friday near the 7400 block of West Russell Road.

Police offered no further details aside from that the minor was safe and uninjured.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

