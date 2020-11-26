60°F
Missing 11-year-old girl is located, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2020 - 1:54 pm
 
Azaia Allen, 11, reported missing on Tuesday, has been located. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police ...
Azaia Allen, 11, reported missing on Tuesday, has been located. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An 11-year-old girl reported missing in the south Las Vegas Valley has been located.

Metropolitan police said Wednesday that Azaia Allen was last seen Tuesday night near Dean Martin Drive and Cactus Avenue, west of Interstate 15.

On Thursday afternoon, police issued a two-sentence statement indicating Azaia was located. It did not provide any further details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

