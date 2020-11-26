Missing 11-year-old girl is located, police say

An 11-year-old girl reported missing in the south Las Vegas Valley has been located.

Metropolitan police said Wednesday that Azaia Allen was last seen Tuesday night near Dean Martin Drive and Cactus Avenue, west of Interstate 15.

On Thursday afternoon, police issued a two-sentence statement indicating Azaia was located. It did not provide any further details.

