Missing 13-year-old girl last seen Tuesday in western Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2021 - 3:30 pm
 
Alania Buehrle (Metropolitan Police Department)
Alania Buehrle (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl last seen Tuesday evening in the west valley.

Alania Buehrle was last seen about 5 p.m. Tuesday near the 6500 block of West Charleston Boulevard, east of Rainbow Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said. She may be in “severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.”

Alania was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black pants and black sandals, police said. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 106 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Alania’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Metro at 702-828-3111. The department’s missing persons detail can be reached during business hours at 702-828-2907, or at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

