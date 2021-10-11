Missing 13-year-old last seen near Las Vegas airport

Michael Carter was last seen on Sunday around 9:30 a.m. near McCarran International Airport, according to a Sunday night news release.

Michael Carter (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Michael Carter was last seen on Sunday at around 9:30 a.m. near McCarran International Airport, according to a Sunday night news release. Michael may be in “severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” police said.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black shorts and a dark colored backpack. He is about 5-foot-9 and 130 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111 or at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.