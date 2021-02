Police on Monday night found a man who vanished Sunday evening in east Las Vegas.

Alejandro Morales-Linares (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police on Monday night found a man who vanished Sunday evening in east Las Vegas.

According to an email, Las Vegas police located Alejandro Morales-Linares “safe and sound.”

He had last been seen near Freedom Park on the 800 block of North Mojave Road about 6 p.m.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.