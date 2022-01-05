45°F
Missing 2-year-old girl found safe in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2022 - 7:28 am
 
Updated January 5, 2022 - 8:47 am
Zoey Freeny (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
A 2-year-old girl was found safe Wednesday morning after vanishing for about 10 hours.

Zoey Freeny was last seen around around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 7800 block of Odysseus Ave., near North Cimarron Road and West Elkhorn Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The girl, who weighs about 25 pounds and stands two and a half feet tall, was wearing a gray shirt with flowers and gray and pink sweatpants at the time of her disappearance.

Police said Wednesday around 8:45 a.m. that the girl was found safe but provided no details.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

