Missing 27-year-old man last seen in northwest Las Vegas

David Beese (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help finding a 27-year-old man who went missing Monday night in the northwest valley.

David Beese was last seen around 10 p.m. near the 9600 block of Boylagh Avenue, police said Tuesday afternoon. He is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-1, with brown eyes and black hair.

He may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police said.

Anyone with information may contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111.

