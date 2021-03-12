49°F
Missing 60-year-old man last seen in southwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2021 - 4:46 pm
 
John Schultz, 60 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 60-year-old man last seen in southwest Las Vegas on Monday.

John Schultz was last seen at about 5 a.m. in the area of Blue Diamond and South Fort Apache roads wearing a “Coors Lite” baseball cap, a black jacket, blue jeans and gray shoes, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday. He is 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair and was last seen driving a gray 2015 Toyota Prius with a Nevada license plate 75F-457, police said.

He might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or its missing persons unit at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.

