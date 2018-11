A 73-year-old man with dementia who vanished Sunday in northwestern Las Vegas has been found safe, Las Vegas police said Monday.

William Barrett (Metropolitan Police Department)

William Barrett was last seen about 6 p.m. in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said Barrett suffers from dementia and other medical problems that prevent him from taking care of himself.

No details on where he was found were immediately available.