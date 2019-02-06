Missing 75-year-old last seen in southern Las Vegas valley

Las Vegas police are asking for help in finding 75-year-old Eugene Lenihan.

Las Vegas police are asking for help in finding 75-year-old Eugene Lenihan, who was last seen in the southern valley.

Lenihan was last seen 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard South and East Silverado Ranch. He was wearing a blue hat, blue navy jacket and blue pants, according to a news release .

He might need medical attention.

Lenihan is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police asks anyone with information to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons detail at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907 or by emailing missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

